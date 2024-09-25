Arsenal fans used to call Gabriel Magalhaes a liability, but now we are desperate to keep him

Is there any Arsenal fan who now doubts Gabriel Magalhaes? Do you recall the descriptions of the Brazilian defender as “braindead,” a liability, and a loose end in need of tying? Those were the moments when he acted hastily and struggled to keep his composure.

Few gave him a chance during those days; many used him as a scapegoat. Interestingly, last summer’s reports suggested that the Gunners were prepared to let him go, and subsequently rumored to go for Marc Guehi as his replacement. Following his benching for the first three games of last season, some speculated that Gabriel’s time was running out.

However, since 2023-24 PL Match Day 4, the Arsenal centre back has risen to the occasion, won hearts, and, despite William Saliba’s brilliance, has emerged as the Arsenal defensive leader. Gabriel has helped Arteta’s project click by defending and scoring headers at will from well-hit corners. He now receives nothing but praise, and he deserves every bit of it.

You can’t talk about Arsenal scoring 16 goals from corners last season without mentioning Gabriel, who floats in the air to tap them in.

Last week, his headed goal helped Arsenal defeat Spurs 1-0, painting North London red. On Sunday, he rose to the occasion, scoring Arsenal’s second goal in a 2-2 tie with City. Gabriel has scored 16 Premier League goals since joining Arsenal, five more than any other defender; he is certainly one of a kind.

It’s no surprise that Arsenal wants him to sign a new contract, even if his current one doesn’t expire until 2027. In my mind he is now as good, if not better, than his partner William Saliba…

What do you think?

Sam P

