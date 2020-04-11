Arsenal fans vote for their player of the year on Sky Sports

Arsenal fans overwhelmingly select Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their player of the year

Arsenal is going through one of their toughest seasons in a while and this campaign has been filled with uncertainty.

However, the season hasn’t been a complete bust because some of the players have performed at the highest level.

The likes of Bernd Leno has been doing good between the sticks, and no one knows where we would have been without the goals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After winning the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season the Gabon star has continued to provide the goals for us as we look to end the season in a European place.

He has been by far the best player in the Arsenal squad and most Arsenal fans seem to think so.

Sky Sports has been running a series of polls about the best players in the Premier League and at different clubs.

Fans had earlier voted Sadio Mane as the overall best player in the Premier League this season and when it came to who was the best players at the individual clubs, Arsenal fans had their say.

The Gunners voted their captain as their Player of the Season, he pulled in 69% of the total votes cast to show just how appreciative the fans are for his contributions.

He has scored 17 league goals this season despite playing most of the season on the left side of attack.