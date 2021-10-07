Arsenal fans vote summer signing as their September Player of the Month

Arsenal fans have shown their appreciation towards the immense contribution of their summer signing Takehiro Tomiyasu as they voted him their Player of the Month for September.

The Japanese star joined them just before the close of the last transfer window and his arrival at the Emirates coincided with their return to form.

They kept a clean sheet and won each of his first two league games for them against Norwich City and Burnley.

The Japanese star was in fine form in both games and delivered a similarly fine performance in their 3-1 win in the north London derby.

Arsenal has kept three clean sheets in four league games with him on their team and their fans believe he deserves to be named the best player at the club for September.

The club revealed on their website that the defender defeated the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe to win the monthly gong with 51% of the total votes cast.

A club statement on his win reads: “What a start to life in England for Takehiro Tomiyasu – our September Player of the Month!

“The Japan international joined us on transfer deadline day and was thrown straight into the action against Norwich two days later.

“Tomi, as he is known around the club, helped us to a clean sheet in that game and then did it again a week later against Burnley.

“The right back also made a big impression in our north London derby victory against Tottenham as we rounded off the month in style.

“Tomiyasu received 51 per cent of the votes cast, with Aaron Ramsdale in second and Emile Smith Rowe in third place.”