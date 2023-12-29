Arsenal fans want Gabriel Jesus replaced as their main striker

Gabriel Jesus was once again underwhelming as Arsenal lost to West Ham in the Premier League last night.

The Brazilian striker, considered a key player by the Gunners and their main goalscorer, has faced criticism for not scoring as frequently as strikers from other clubs. This has led many fans and pundits to advocate for Arsenal to sign a new striker.

While the Gunners have been linked with moves for players like Ivan Toney and Dusan Vlahovic, it appears unlikely that any new signings will happen in January. Consequently, Jesus is expected to remain the main man until the end of the season.

However, not all Arsenal supporters agree with this decision. Following their loss to West Ham, some fans expressed their dissatisfaction online, calling for the Brazilian striker to be replaced. The report from Football Insider suggests that a number of Arsenal supporters voiced their frustration and emphasised the need for a new striker, especially after Jesus missed at least one good chance to score against West Ham.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been poor since he moved to the club, and we all knew he has never been a prolific striker.

If we had a striker who guaranteed 20 league goals per season, we could end the term as champions.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…