Arsenal News Arsenal Transfer News

“Come to Arsenal” – These Gunners fans urge club to hijack major Chelsea transfer deal

Hakim Ziyech transfer news has some Arsenal fans in a panic.

It looks like loads of Arsenal fans are desperate to see the club make a late bid to hijack what looks a likely deal taking Ajax star Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea.

Reliable Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claim Chelsea and Ajax have a verbal agreement on a deal for the talented Morocco international, who has set the Eredivisie and Champions League alight in recent times.

We recently named Ziyech as a player who could be ideal to replace Mesut Ozil at the Emirates Stadium, and it does seem a shame that Chelsea have been able to get in ahead of us on what looks an affordable deal at just €45million, according to De Telegraaf.

It may not be too late, though, with loads of Arsenal fans taking to Twitter urging the club to step up their efforts and hijack this move late on.

We’re not exactly optimistic this will be possible now, but here’s how fans are reacting to the big transfer news of the day…

Posted by

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. AUBA_14 says:
    February 12, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    You can’t and you won’t. Chelsea have 150M to spend this summer, no way we can compete with that.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs