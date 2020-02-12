Hakim Ziyech transfer news has some Arsenal fans in a panic.

It looks like loads of Arsenal fans are desperate to see the club make a late bid to hijack what looks a likely deal taking Ajax star Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea.

Reliable Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claim Chelsea and Ajax have a verbal agreement on a deal for the talented Morocco international, who has set the Eredivisie and Champions League alight in recent times.

We recently named Ziyech as a player who could be ideal to replace Mesut Ozil at the Emirates Stadium, and it does seem a shame that Chelsea have been able to get in ahead of us on what looks an affordable deal at just €45million, according to De Telegraaf.

It may not be too late, though, with loads of Arsenal fans taking to Twitter urging the club to step up their efforts and hijack this move late on.

We’re not exactly optimistic this will be possible now, but here’s how fans are reacting to the big transfer news of the day…

Arsenal need to hijack Hakim Ziyech from going Chelsea quickly, he’s got all the qualities of Ozil, isn’t proven in the prem but he will be in time 🔥 #afc — DUANE (@DuaneAllen11) February 12, 2020

Can Arsenal hijack that Chelsea’s Ziyech deal? — King Dave. (@DOCoker) February 12, 2020

God please let Arsenal do something anything we can’t let Ziyech not be an arsenal player🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — XhakaLaca2.0_ (@Khal_Khaleed) February 12, 2020

@Arsenal pls Hi-Jack this Ziyech deal dont let him put on chelsea jersey — 🦂 BÏG SCÖRPIÖN 🦂 (@josh_3dot) February 12, 2020

Please ziyech dont go to chelsea 😭 come to arsenal and replace özil — Lewy (@Didavi_) February 12, 2020

Can't believe Ziyech is going to Chelsea!😢😢😢 #baller — Kimmy (@Kimmy_Arsenal) February 12, 2020

Pleaseeee @Arsenal lets take a lead for Ziyech!!!! — Michael Prianggoro (@prianggoro25) February 12, 2020