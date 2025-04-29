Arsenal fans want the club to join their protest against PSG ticket allocation

Tensions are building ahead of tonight’s Champions League semi-final clash between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, with concerns mounting over a potential clash between the two sets of supporters. Both clubs boast passionate fanbases, and with neither side having previously lifted the Champions League trophy, this season represents a significant opportunity to make history.

The first leg is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal will benefit from the majority of the crowd support. The return leg will take place in Paris, and as per UEFA regulations, the visiting club is entitled to five percent of the stadium’s capacity. For the Parc des Princes, this allocation should amount to around 2,500 tickets.

However, PSG has reportedly allocated only 2,000 tickets to Arsenal fans, a shortfall of approximately 500. This move appears to be a response to a similar reduction in tickets that Arsenal issued to the Ligue 1 side for the first leg. The issue has sparked frustration among the Gunners’ fanbase, who are calling on the club to take formal action.

According to The Guardian, supporters want Arsenal to report the matter to UEFA in an effort to secure the full ticket allocation for the second leg. They argue that a strong presence in Paris is vital to support the team in what is likely to be a high-pressure encounter.

While ensuring as many fans as possible are present for the return fixture is a priority, attention remains firmly on the task at hand this evening. A strong result at home in the first leg could be crucial in determining the outcome of the tie.