Kudus
Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal fans want the club to sign London star after impressive stat emerges

Mohammed Kudus has long been linked with a potential move to Arsenal, with fans and pundits alike suggesting he would be an ideal addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Since joining the Premier League, Kudus has consistently demonstrated that he is an exceptional talent who arguably deserves a bigger stage than West Ham. The Ghanaian midfielder has frequently stood out as a key player at the London Stadium, often delivering standout performances even when the Hammers struggle for consistency.

Arsenal has reportedly been tracking Kudus for some time, and their interest appears to have intensified recently. According to Football Insider, Kudus achieved a remarkable milestone in 2024 by becoming the only player in Europe’s top five leagues to complete over 100 take-ons. The Ghanaian tallied an impressive 127 successful take-ons, far ahead of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who came second with 96.

Kudus celebrating scoring
(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

This extraordinary feat has fueled Arsenal fans’ desire to see Kudus don the famous red and white jersey. Many now believe his dribbling ability and creativity would add another layer of dynamism to an already formidable attack. While Arsenal boasts some of the finest attacking talent in the Premier League, the dream of securing Kudus has captured the imagination of their supporters.

Kudus’ performances for West Ham have only reinforced his reputation as a game-changer. Even in matches the Hammers ultimately lose, the 24-year-old continues to shine, often single-handedly elevating his team’s play. His mix of technical skill, strength, and flair has made him one of the most exciting players in England’s top flight.

If Arsenal were to sign Kudus, he could be an invaluable asset, offering versatility, creativity, and a knack for producing moments of magic. For now, fans can only hope that the club will act decisively to bring him to the Emirates, where he could further cement his status as one of the Premier League’s brightest stars.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Merino of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Arsenal FC and AS Monaco
Arteta explains why Merino started the Brentford game and discusses his performance
Arteta with Nwaneri
“He gave us all the right reasons” Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Arsenal ace
keown
Martin Keown gives his cautious reaction to Arsenal win over Brentford
Posted by

Tags Mohammed Kudus

3 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. This is a player we could have signed in the summer, was strange how West was allowed a clear shot at this player, and we all knew of his qualities after stamping his class in the recently held World cup.

    Maybe his injury history, but so too was Calafiori

    Reply

  2. If we don’t sign in Jan, believe me Liverpool will gazzump him up as a long term replacement for Salah. This a player we should have signed last summer for far less. We need to wrap him up this Jan no matter what!

    Reply

  3. Just read that “Arsenal will ‘prioritise’ Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in January rather than bring in a short-term back-up for Bukayo Saka”.

    That’s a good move for me. Sterling was brought-in to be Saka’s back-up (Albeit not a great one so far) so Arsenal don’t need another quick-fix. A traditional striker would open up many more tactical possibilities and solve the Saka-injury problem that way without the need to buy any more risky short-lived quick-fixes.

    As for Kudus… Good player. Possible signing at the end of the season? Sure. One of the ones to look at definitely.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors