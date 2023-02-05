Arsenal fans were not happy about one decision Arteta made against Everton

Arsenal lost to Everton yesterday, a result no one saw coming considering the Toffee’s horrendous form this season.

Fans had expected the league leaders to get a huge win from the contest, but Everton had other plans and got the win they worked for.

After the home side took the lead, Mikel Arteta made some changes to see if his team could get back into the game.

One substitution he made that some Arsenal fans did not agree with was to take off Thomas Partey and leave Granit Xhaka in the fixture.

The Daily Mail reveals most Arsenal fans were shocked by that decision and disagreed with his judgement in that situation.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Some of us have forgotten that Partey was injured days before this match and it was even a surprise that he was in the team for the fixture.

The Ghanaian is one of the most trusted men on the Arsenal side and he probably had suffered a problem before being subbed off.

Arteta knows his importance on the pitch and would not remove the ex-Atletico Madrid man if he did not think it was the right decision.

