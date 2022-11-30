Arsenal fans will be able to buy sponsorless shirts next season

Nottingham Forest is wearing a sponsorless shirt this season as the newly-promoted side looks for shirt sponsors for their kit.

Other clubs have different sponsors, with Fly Emirates sponsoring the Arsenal kit.

The Gunners remain one of the in-form sides in Europe now, so it is hard to think they will not have a sponsor on their shirt in any campaign.

However, if their fans desire to buy their shirts free of sponsorship, they will be able to do so from next season, according to a report in The Sun.

It claims the club will now make provision for them to buy the shirts without the sponsors in front, just like Forest’s jersey has been this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Forest’s sponsorless shirt has been awkward to see this season and we do not expect our team to ever wear a shirt without sponsors.

However, some fans might like it plain and simple, which is why this idea might make the club even more money.

It is also possible that the Gunners have asked their fans about their preferences before they make the decision to sell sponsorless shirts.

If they have enough people asking for it, then it makes sense to add it to our collection.

