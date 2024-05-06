Arsenal fans will be happy that Fulham boss promises to “try 100%” against Man City

Fulham manager Marco Silva’s latest remarks, shared after his team’s 0-0 draw with Brentford, will appeal to Arsenal fans. The Cottagers take on Manchester City next Saturday; they’ll be facing a Man City side who bullishly won 5-1 over Wolves on Saturday night.

Of course, the Gooners will have a lot of interest in this match.The Cityzens, having played one fewer game, are just a point behind our Gunners and it is a well-known fact that they must drop points if Arsenal is to win the league.

So far, the gooners are hoping that their main title rivals will falter. And while they look forward to that, Fulham seek to give them a massive title boost. Their boss, Silva, insists they will not allow Manchester City a free hit.

He said on Fulham’s official website: “We are going to try and win the game as always. It’s clear from me, we are going to try 100 percent.

“We are going to play against one of the best teams in the world, if not the best, in my opinion.

“But as always, more so at Craven Cottage, we are a really tough team to play against, and we’re going to give a really tough game for City as well.”

According to H2H statistics for this clash, Fulham haven’t troubled Manchester City in 15 games, as the Manchester side has a flawless record against them ever since 2012. Nonetheless, Fulham’s fortunes in this match next weekend are far from certain.

Marco Silva and his team have the chance to determine the title race; hopefully, they will pick a result that will leave a lasting impression. We, the Gooners, would greatly appreciate a Fulham draw against City if they don’t win.

