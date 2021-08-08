Arsenal fans will enjoy the elegance and rare ability of Ben White

Ben White’s “Elegance” Will Help Us.
In a previous article, I discussed the duality of football: scientific at heart and self-presenting as art. While fans were enamoured with Ronaldinho Gaucho’s mesmerizing, limbic control of the ball, close observers would see a very agile dribbler who happens to be 6ft tall and can explode into critical angles without losing his balance like a shorter, stouter player.
Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane was like two Iniestas stacked on top of one another, a 6ft tall cold-blooded Frenchman moving elegantly like a gentle wind. And then there was Kaka: meaner, stiffer, and more explosive. Kaka could run in a straight line through the middle of the pitch, athletes bouncing off him like rag dolls. He was a bullet, and he was meant to kill.
All of these players were delightful to fans and all of these players, for different reasons, were who they were. These reasons can be explained by physiologists. Who cares? We just want to watch football.
Enter Ben White.
Ben White has been notably described by fans across the section as a ‘Rolls-Royce’ centerback. The way he touches the ball, the swift length of his legs, the caressing punts that puts the ball wherever he wants — fans want to see that. Fans love to see that: a player with an immaculate control of the ball. Where fans see a central defender easy on the eye, coaches see a player who can help them control and determine the rhythm of a game. From finding advanced midfielders between the lines to breaking a press by dribbling, the quintessential modern centerback is important to the playing scheme of the best teams in the world.
Instead of treating the ball like a hot potato, defenders like Ben White treat the ball like a son, an extension of them. The ball, in return, loves them back. Ben White is one of the most elegant defenders in the modern game. His passing and ball-carrying ability are of a very high level such that Marco Bielsa, who famously wants to play with 11 midfielders, was ready to break the budget for him after having him on loan for a season.
Mikel Arteta’s scheme, similar to the best clubs in the world, is heavily reliant on controlled possession and building play from the back. Last season, we witnessed a few self-inflicted calamities when we tried to play out from the back. In fact, it was an eyesore at times. But when it worked, like against Manchester City in the FA Cup or against Liverpool in the Community Shield, it worked like magic: we almost always score.
Tilting the spectrum from eyesore to magic, from Stoke City to Man City, is why we got Ben White for a premium price. His ball-playing abilities are rare and needed for the game we want to play, for the future we want to reach. His so-called elegance is a tactical weapon.
And he is now an Arsenal player…
Agboola Israel
Interesting read! Very poetic
Imagine if we had gotten a midfielder like that instead of another CB. Isn’t this Arteta’s 3rd CB in under 2 years?
Can’t wait for the 8-1-1 formation to lead us back to the CL and challenge for the title aye?
We are in the midst of an accident, we are tumbling fast downhill, trying to find a safe place to land; and you are now telling us to enjoy the scenery, enjoy the view, enjoy the ride.
AI, are you sure Arteta didn’t write this article?
Next time, be more direct. Just tell us to enjoy and trust the process.
No doubt RF…the author might have been well-intentioned, but for the love of god read the room…we appear to be on a runaway train that just might go careening off the edge of a cliff, whereas the author wants us to believe that we’re on a monorail approaching the gates of the Magic Kingdom…no blinders for me thanks
If I could just borrow your quote: this is better than “amateur hour at the Emirates.”
And this is why I say the fans are so divided that only a very good start to the season can see Arteta through September. The football just got to be more attractive.
Ha surely you jest.
Arteta playing attractive football, good one.
Better luck finding a snake with feet, lobsters with wings, and Jose’ M. with manners and courtesy.
More likely Arteta discovers time travel or cure for Covid than scheme up attractive football.
Maybe our checkbook manager could buy it with enough Kronke money.
Forgot to mention, in every parallel universe Arteta still plays negative football.
I checked, trust the process.
Victory through harmony soon to be replaced with “trust the process”
White does “sound” like a fantastic buy.
What puzzles me is how we don’t seem capable of producing any CB’s of our own.
Who was the last academy centre back to play significant seasons for Arsenal?
Tony Adams 40 years ago?
Arsenal seem to have no interest in developing centre backs.
Arsenal instead prefer to develop ealier developing attacking African descent players like Niles Nketiah Willock Nelson Balogun Azeez Saka.
Young centre backs are apparently too risky to give playing time as a defensive mistake may lead to a goal whereas a mistake by a young attacker is usually less costly.
So Bielik Mavropanos Saliba are sent out on loan.
So we continue to buy ready made CB’s.
Mustafi Socritis Luiz Mari Gabriel Paulista Gabrial Magalhaes Vermaelen Merteacker Koscielny Holding Chambers Toure Sqillaci Djourou Senderos Cygan Campbell.
Yet only 4 of 17 Mertesacker Koscielny Toure +Campbell were any good and some were plain awful.
Cheque book management it is then.
As expected, artificial intelligence to our management’s rescue, especially when they desperately need something to mask our loss against our neighbours.
What a Rolls Royce of a defensive header to almost assist Son to score on the volley. And a Rolls Royce tracking ability when Moura zipped past and set-up Son with a simple toe-poke which hit the post.
Waxing lyrical about a player who has done absolutely nothing in an Arsenal shirt while beating down Willock with the same stick.
Almost the last time I saw a new player make an instant impact like Ben white, was when Patrick Vieira played his first game. This guy is going to be an absolute star.
But he hasn’t played his first game yet!!!!!!!
Just don’t question anything Reggie.
Fans are supposed to close their eyes and follow, forget standards and accountability unless it’s referring to players.
We’re “Arteta FC” now get it? Manager before club, just blindly follow if you’re “fan.”
Looking forward to seeing him in his first game. Not long now.