“Arsenal fans will hope Dangote is rich and a sugar daddy.” Pundit gives his verdict on potential new Arsenal ownership

Football Insider columnist Kieran Maguire has highlighted the shortcomings of Stan Kroenke in terms of spending his money and reckons Arsenal fans will be hoping that Aliko Dangote is a different type of owner in the event he takes ownership of the club.

The Nigerian, who is the richest man in Africa is an Arsenal fan and he has long claimed that he aims to buy his beloved team when he finishes building his refinery in Lagos Nigeria.

A recent report claims that he is set to finish it this year and that would open the door for him to start the process of buying the Gunners from Stan Kroenke.

Most Arsenal fans consider the American to be a very greedy individual who only cares about his pocket.

Maguire says Arsenal has been the most profitable team in the Premier League era and reckons that the club’s owners should be doing more to invest in their team to win trophies.

He then adds that a Dangote takeover might bring about more spending on players as Arsenal fans would love to see.

He told Football Insider correspondent Adam Williams: “Based on my analysis, Arsenal are the most profitable club in the history of the Premier League since it started in 1992. They are 1st and Spurs are 2nd. But there’s no trophy for winning the most profitable club.

“If I was an Arsenal fan, I’ be asking myself if those profits could have been allocated elsewhere in terms of the club’s budget.

“Arsenal have very much fallen behind the other members of the big six in their commercial revenue streams and TV money because they’re not qualifying for the Champions League anymore. Stan Kroenke has run the club with a tight budget which has delivered profits but not trophies.

“Arsenal fans will welcome anyone who comes in who is rich. Kroenke is rich, ridiculously rich, but what he’s not prepared to do is to allocate his wealth to the football club. Arsenal fans will hope Dangote is rich and a sugar daddy.”