Arsenal fans will love what Edu has to say about transfers after Willian joins

Arsenal fans will be delighted to hear that Willian will be the first of many signings done by their club this summer as they look to rebuild the team under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has made a fine impression in the half-season that he has been in charge of the club, and he even guided them to win the FA Cup.

The Gunners want a return to the Champions League places and Arteta has shown that he can help them achieve that if he is backed properly, and that is exactly what they want to do.

He has made three signings since he became the club’s manager after Willian joined the likes of Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari to become the signings made under him.

Speaking after the Brazilian sealed his free transfer to the Emirates, Edu reiterated that the club made the signing as a part of a “process” signifying that even more players will come through the door.

“He has a lot of fantastic attributes as a person, as a football player of course, his character,” Edu told Arsenal Digital.

“I’m 100 per cent sure that everybody in the dressing room, the fans, myself and Mikel will enjoy having Willian in our side.

“We tried to create a better balance in the squad but we know that takes time to balance the squad the way me and Mikel want to.

“To balance properly, we need to sell players, to buy players and that takes time, not just day and night.

“It will take time but with Willian, we’ve started a big process. We’ve identified the needs in the squad and he’s the one to start to rebalance the squad as we want to.

“I am really excited and really happy to have a player like Willian because I’m convinced he’ll be the one to impact the team straight away.

“That, for me, is the most important one because I think the squad needed a player like Willian to help them, to be with the guys, helping in all senses. That’s why I’m so excited.”