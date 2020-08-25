Arsenal fans will love what William Saliba’s former youth coach calls him

William Saliba has joined Arsenal this summer ahead of his first full season with the Gunners and he has been tipped to succeed in his first campaign with the club.

The French teenager joined the Gunners last summer from Saint Etienne, but he was allowed to stay at the French side last season to continue his development.

He helped them reach the final of the French Cup and he has continued to attract praise.

His former youth team manager is the latest individual to hail the defender’s development.

Jean-Luc Vannuchi recalled how a younger Saliba was bigger than his age group before comparing him to two greats in the game.

He claimed that the defender was similar to Raphael Varane because of his speed and Virgil van Dijk because of his positioning.

Vannuchi told The Telegraph: “My first impression was that this was the biggest man of his generation.

“The difference between him and the other players was massive.

“When he took the ball and ran into midfield, no one could stop him. He was like a monster compared to the others.

“When he played with St-Etienne it looked normal for him, even though he was so young.”

Vannuchi added: “A mix of the two styles.

“With Varane because of his speed and power, and with Van Dijk it is the interceptions, the positioning on the pitch.”

Their defence has been a problem spot for Arsenal for some seasons now and the Gunners will hope that the addition of Saliba to their team will make them a better side defensively.

The youngster started for the first time for Arsenal earlier in the evening in the friendly against MK Dons.