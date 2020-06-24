Arsenal fans will not like what Emmanuel Petit had to say about Aubameyang

Emmanuel Petit is one ex-player that wore the Arsenal shirt with pride during one of their most successful eras.

He is now retired, and he hasn’t enjoyed how those who play for the club now have been going about their job.

The Frenchman has been talking about his former side recently and his latest advice to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not delight Arsenal’s fans.

He claimed that the striker should look to leave the Gunners because the team is declining and becoming more of an average side every day.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal for a record transfer fee in the winter of 2018 and he has remained one of the top scorers in the Premier League since his arrival.

His goals have, however, failed to help Arsenal get back among the top sides in England and he might leave the club this summer, Petit thinks leaving won’t be a terrible decision by the former Borussia Dortmund man.

The Gunners legend told Paddy Power as quoted by Goal: “If I was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, I would leave Arsenal. There is some quality in this team but when you arrive at the club nowadays you want to do great things. But, come on guys, Arsenal is not the same any more.

“It’s becoming an average club. I feel so sorry for the fans and all the people who love the club. I feel sorry for the former players that try to uphold the Arsenal reputation.

“But I don’t feel sorry for the players – I think 75% of them at the club at the moment don’t deserve to wear that shirt. They should look at themselves in the mirror and show some pride.”