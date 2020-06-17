Arsenal fans will rejoice at exit comments from German

Shkodran Mustafi has hinted at a return to Germany this summer, which will come as music to the ears of Arsenal fans.

The 28 year-old joined the club from Valencia in 2016, and has gone onto make 92 Premier League appearances for our side thus far.

Mustafi has become a target for Gunners fans over the past couple of seasons however, with a number of trademark errors attracting increased attention from fans, but he does appear to have settled better since the installation of Mikel Arteta as coach.

Despite the improvements under the new manager, he is being linked with a potential exit this summer, and the player himself has refused to pour cold water on those reports by talking up a return to Germany in the coming window.

“It is difficult to foresee how the transfer phase will run in the current situation,” Mustafi told German publication Bild.

“(The Bundesliga is) always interesting. Sportingly, it has undergone a great development. Besides, it’s my home

“Many are amazed at the level there. In England, they were very surprised at how well the Bundesliga managed to restart. The Premier League has certainly taken this as an example.”

The defender goes onto admit that he is well aware of the negative attention he has been getting from fans, claiming it is impossible to miss in today’s day in age.

“Through social media, you can hear everything, you can no longer protect yourself so well from criticism or insults,” he continued.

“Then you read things that hurt you. That’s pretty out of hand in places. But as a professional athlete, you have to be able to handle it.

“I’m my biggest critic – I watch my games and am rarely satisfied. I know exactly when I can do something better and when not. If others criticise, that’s perfectly okay, and I’ll take it. If it’s an unfair criticism, I try to ignore it.”

Could Arteta decide to keep Mustafi beyond the summer? Do fans believe that the German is simply not good enough to hold down a regular role at Arsenal?

