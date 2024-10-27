Arsenal fans worried about facing Liverpool? Did you forget we don’t lose to Big Six teams any more?

A reason to be optimistic for the Liverpool clash? We haven’t lost a game against the traditional big six in well over 500 days!

It’s matchday!! And even if there’s been some negativity surrounding our chances of winning this fixture, we’ll still be excited regardless in what will be a mouth watering clash between two of the PL’s top three this season.

This skepticism and negativity is understandable given the incredibly difficult scenario we have found ourselves due to injuries and other enforced absences ahead of Liverpool’s visit. With that said however, if you’re a big club like Arsenal, you can’t start feeling sorry for yourself or not being confident of a win because of absences, clubs of this stature should know how to pull through in these sort of games regardless of the context!

Credit to us, we’ve done exactly that this, playing the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham, Atalanta, Man City and PSG and still managing to remain unbeaten in all of them in spite of having major absentees for those games.

Everyday brings it’s own challenges and Liverpool will be no different, but another impressive feat should give us more confidence ahead of the clash. The Gunners have not tasted defeat against the traditional big six for well over 500 days now, with our last defeat coming against City in April 2023 when they absolutely ripped us to shreds in a 4-1 win at the Etihad. Since then indeed we managed to stay unbeaten against the “Big Six” till now, impressively going the whole of last season unbeaten as well.

This should make us very optimistic especially considering that it’ll be a home fixture, The Emirates will be rocking and hopefully Arteta will(like he promised) have us flying against the League leaders this evening.

Considering the unbeaten run we’re on against the traditional big six, how confident are you all on a win today?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

