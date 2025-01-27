Sverre Halseth Nypan in action for Rosenborg
Arsenal far ahead of Man City in the race for Norwegian wonderkid

Sverre Nypan is the latest wonderkid to attract attention, and several top European clubs are vying to secure his signature.

Arsenal are among the interested parties and face competition from Manchester City in their pursuit of the young talent. Many observers might expect City to come out on top in this race, given their impressive resources and track record. However, Nypan may feel his chances of breaking into the first team would be greater at Arsenal.

The Gunners are determined to win this battle and have received a boost, as David Ornstein recently revealed to NBC Sports that Arsenal currently lead the race for the highly-rated midfielder.

Ornstein stated: “They’re working on a deal to sign Sverre Nypan, a really highly rated Norwegian midfielder, 18 years old, from Rosenborg. They’re advancing in talks with his representatives and club to club, nothing has been agreed. There’s no decision made on his future. Others are interested in him, such as Girona in Spain, not Manchester City.”

Nypan, who is already a regular for Rosenborg, would have the opportunity to develop further with the guidance of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, should he make the move to North London.

Securing his signature now could prove to be a shrewd move for Arsenal, as the youngster has tremendous potential and could be moulded into the player the club needs as he continues his development.

  1. The player was at the Etihad to watch the thrashing of Chelsea and Ornstein says they’re not interested in him?

    From reports, they presented him with their project while he was Manchester.

    Anyway seems this story has legs

    Reply

  4. Unfortunately this may be our only signing of the winter window. The club may be thinking that with only the Premier league to prosecute until March, they could manage with the players they have now and others coming back from injuries. They could then concentrate on implementing their summer plans.
    I hope I’m wrong!

    Reply

