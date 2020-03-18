Arsenal favourite keen to join exciting Arteta revolution

Santi Cazorla is keen to join his friend and former colleague Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, but only once his playing days are over.

The 35 year-old is said to be keen on playing for two more years despite his current contract set to end this summer.

Cazorla left Arsenal back in the summer of 2018 after a number of long-term injuries hampered his playing time, and despite impressing when fit, no deal could be made to extend his stay. Most annoyingly he has since remained relatively fighting fit, and has even notched up a tally of 12 goals and seven assists this season alone.

William Balague, a so-called expert on La Liga football, claims that he has spoken to Santi about his future, and whilst he wants to continue playing for now, a move to Arsenal is in his mind.

“It’s interesting because I spoke to Santi not so long ago and he hasn’t renewed his contract with Villarreal which finishes at the end of the season,” Balague said.

“Basically what may happen, he wants two more years playing. Two more years.

“Going back to Arsenal with Arteta is something that I think he will consider as a coach.

“I asked him about it, he said yes, he will consider as a coach when he retires but he wants to play for two more years.

“I tell you what, Mikel Arteta and Cazorla together, really good friends first of all but really good special minds of football.”

It seems more than likely that Cazorla’s current club would be willing to offer him a contract extension given his performances this term, although a two-year deal for a 35 year-old may sound a tad excessive.

Should there be any issues over a new deal, his return to Arsenal may well be on the cards a little earlier, with the midfielder previously admitting that he would like to play for our club one more time.

Could Arteta and Cazorla combine heads at Arsenal? Would Cazorla still hold his own in the Premier League?

Patrick