Arsenal favourite reiterates desire to stay with club forever

Emile Smith Rowe has reiterated his desire to stay with Arsenal throughout his playing career after being rewarded with a new playing contract.

The 20 year-old was one of our brightest sparks last season, enjoying his breakthrough campaign with two goals and four assists from his 20 Premier League outings, adding a further goal and three more assists in the Europa League.

His performances have seen him rewarded with a new long-term deal, as well as being promoted as the club’s new number 10, a reward that has not been taken lightly.

ESR previously claimed that he intended to become a club legend, and talked about being a ‘one-club’ man, and he claims that is still his intention.

“Yeah, 100 per cent,” Smith Rowe told Arsenal Media after signing his new deal. “I said that in an interview and I mean it definitely. I can’t wait to carry on playing for this wonderful club and we’ll see what happens.

“[Signing my new contract] means so much to me. I’ve been waiting for it, and to carry on playing for this club, it means so much to me and I’m so happy.

“I feel like I didn’t really have to think about it too much you know. I’ve been at the club since I was 10 years old, so for me it was just about carrying on at this club, so like I said, I’m really happy.”

It would have been a shock if we were to allow the 20 year-old to leave the club, especially after the season he had just enjoyed, and I feel like he has so much growing still to do, despite already being amongst our most impressive performers.

Some might believe that the number 10 shirt will add unwanted pressure on our young star, but I don’t see ESR as one to shy away, and I think he will more than show his worth to the club.

Can you imagine one or both of Saka and ESR staying at Arsenal throughout their careers?

