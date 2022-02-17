Jack Wilshere could be set to join Serie B side Como as he looks to get back playing competitive football, after months of training with the Arsenal squad whilst unsigned.

The midfielder could finally be set to sign on for the Italian side, having been without a club since leaving Bournemouth in the summer, but he appears to have been chipping in at London Colney in regards to coaching some of our younger players during his spell training there.

He also has offers to play in Greece however, but Como recently claimed that they were closing in on his signature, and are now claimed to have freed up space in their squad for Wilshere’s arrival, HITC reports.

Fingers crossed Jack can enjoy his football again, as he clearly craves to be back playing competitively, but his time back at London Colney has me convinced that he will return to the club as a coach when he finally hangs up his playing boots. Mikel Arteta appears to have enjoyed having him around, as confirmed by the fact that he was allowed to travel with the senior squad to Dubai for a recent training camp, while the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left behind before being allowed to leave.

