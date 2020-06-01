Arsenal are looking the favourites to sign Arkadiusz Milik.

Arsenal are reportedly the front-runners in the race to seal the transfer of Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

In an interesting development, it looks as though Napoli would be actively keen to sell the Poland international to us for below his asking price of £45million so as to avoid losing him to Serie A rivals Juventus, according to La Repubblica, as translated by the Daily Star.

Milik could be a bargain if we do end up winning the race for his signature, with the 26-year-old generally boasting a pretty impressive scoring record in recent years, even if he was a little slow to get going at Napoli after initially catching the eye at Ajax.

Arsenal, as we know, could probably do with making a top signing up front this summer as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nears the final year of his contract, with no sign that he’s set to renew his deal any time soon.

Milik looks like he could be a decent replacement for our Gabonese goal machine, and it’s encouraging to hear these reports that put us in such a commanding position to potentially sign him for a discount fee.