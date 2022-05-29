Arsenal favourites to land long-term target with year left on contract

Arsenal are claimed to leading the race to sign Houssem Aouar from Lyon, a player we actively courted in the summer of 2020.

The France international was hotly on our radar two years ago before we opted to prioritise the signing of Thomas Partey instead, and we have continued to be linked with Aouar’s signature since.

This summer could finally be when we clinch his signing however as the player refuses to extend his contract with his current club, forcing them to consider his exit in fear of losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

The Sun claims that Lyon are now open to his sale this summer, whilst adding that they believe Arsenal are at the head of a long queue of potential suitors across the continent who could make a move for his signature.

We appeared to be considering paying over £50 Million to sign him previously, but with just the one year remaining on his contract you would have to believe that Lyon would be willing to accept a much more realistic fee, and I’d be quite excited to see how he would fit into our side.

His talent is undoubted, and I would love to see if we could land him for a fair price, and the fact that me fits into our recent transfer policy of signing young players with the potential to improve in the coming years also tells me that this isn’t an unrealistic consideration.

Would Aouar command a regular starting berth in our starting line-up?

Patrick

