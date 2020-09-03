Arsenal fear being stuck with a player they no longer want

The Sun claims that Arsenal is worried about being stuck with Matteo Guendouzi after PSG became the latest club to reject signing him.

The Frenchman has developed a bad boy reputation at the Emirates and this attitude has been at odds with what Mikel Arteta wants for his team.

The former Lorient man is now one of the players that Arsenal would like to get rid of this summer, but his character flaws might put off his suitors.

The Gunners have been strengthening their team in this transfer window and they will look to add some more players.

One of their top transfer targets is Thomas Partey. Atletico Madrid wants the Gunners to pay the Ghanaian’s release clause which stands at 50m euros.

The Gunners will need to sell some of their players before they can complete that move.

Guendouzi had initially attracted the attention of top European sides like the French champions and Barcelona. It seems that all those teams have now decided to look elsewhere reports The Sun.

Arteta stated ahead of Arsenal’s first competitive game of the season in the Community Shield against Liverpool that he has given the midfielder a fresh opportunity to get back in the first team.

It remains unclear if he will be able to dislodge any of the current players that are in the manager’s good books.