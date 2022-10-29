Arsenal fear losing out to Premier League side for top winger target

According to Football Insider, Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk is “open to joining Newcastle United” next year.

The winger has been linked to several clubs lately, with Arsenal being one of many names. But it now looks like the Gunners face an uphill task of landing him, after the arrival of The Magpies into the scene.

It’s pretty clear now why Shakhtar Donetsk have turned down €30m bid in August for their talented winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. ⭐️🇺🇦 #UCL Top, really top talent who’s worth more than €45/50m according to Shakhtar. pic.twitter.com/UX2uPQNfRb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2022

There is no denying the fact that the Tyneside club can flex their financial muscle to a similar degree as the Big 6 in the league, after new Saudi owners took on the wheel at St. James Park.

Mudryk has been one of the better players in his position this season in the entire Europe. His five goal contributions in as many Champions League games further underlined his ability to perform at the big stage.

The 21-year-old has 37 appearances for the current UPL champions, finding the back of the net eight times, while assisting his teammates to do the same 16 times.

He has also appeared in the national colours of Ukraine eight times, which is an impressive number, considering he was just a teenager a few years ago.

Everton had a verbal bid of £30 million rejected for the talented striker, while Brentford also failed with a £26 million offer.

Representatives from Arsenal threw admiring glances and even sounded out interest in the player, but decided against making a late move in the last summer.

Fatigue in the first team has started to show itself, as Mikel Arteta’s men dropped points in the last two matches in all competitions.

The North London outfit only boast two reliable options at the wide attacking area in Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Fun fact — no player in La Liga this season has completed more dribbles in a single match (8) than 20-year-old Yéremy Pino against Real Valladolid.

pic.twitter.com/LmYMyjSgmB — The Red Fury (@SpainSystem) October 25, 2022

If Arsenal want to continue their impressive start to the campaign, they should be breaking the bank to sign players of Mudryk’s quality.

But the good thing about the situation is that the Gunners have several alternatives lined up, if they are priced out of a move for the Ukrainian.

Villareal’s Yeremy Pino is one name that has regularly cropped up in the media, and it won’t be surprising to see him in an Arsenal shirt in the winter or next summer.

Only time will tell whether Arsenal sign either one of them. Or they bring out something totally unexpected from their big red and white hat.

Yash Bisht

