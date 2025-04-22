Arsenal fear Martin Odegaard has still not fully recovered from injury

Martin Odegaard was sidelined for two months due to injury, missing 12 matches between September and October of last year. The timing of the setback was particularly unfortunate, as it came early in the season when Arsenal were counting on their key players to maintain momentum and deliver consistent performances.

The Norwegian midfielder sustained the injury while on international duty, disrupting what had been a promising start to his campaign. Prior to the incident, Odegaard had been in outstanding form, having completed an impressive season for both club and country. Expectations were high among supporters, many of whom anticipated he would elevate his performance even further during the current term.

However, since returning from injury at the beginning of November, Odegaard has struggled to recapture the same level of influence on the pitch. His performances have been noticeably less impactful, and questions have begun to surface regarding the reasons behind his dip in form.

Bukayo Saka also suffered an injury in December, and at the time, some suggested that Odegaard’s struggles were partly due to the absence of the dynamic English winger. However, even with Saka’s return to the squad, the Norwegian’s displays have not shown the improvement many fans were hoping for.

As the season nears its conclusion, concerns within the club have reportedly grown. According to Football Insider, Arsenal fear that Odegaard may still be experiencing the lingering effects of the injury, possibly affecting him on a long-term basis. This situation has led the club to consider their options in the transfer market, where they may look to secure a suitable alternative or additional creative presence in midfield.

Odegaard’s dip in form has not gone unnoticed, and while he remains a central figure in the squad, there is a growing hope that he can rediscover his rhythm in the final matches of the campaign. His leadership and technical ability remain highly valued, but regaining his top form will be crucial as Arsenal continue to push for success both domestically and in Europe.