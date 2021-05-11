Arsenal fears losing top youngster as his contract talks stall

Arsenal is worried that their fans may turn on them again as they face losing the teenage star, Kido Taylor-Hart.

The 18-year-old is in the final few weeks of his current scholarship at the club and he has been in fine form for their academy side.

The Gunners face the prospect of losing him in the coming days and that will be another bitter blow for their fans.

They have enjoyed watching him progress in their youth group and some tip him to become a key member of Mikel Arteta’s team in the future.

The club has been trying its best to get him on a new professional deal, but they have not made progress, according to Sun Sports.

Arsenal is still facing backlash and protests from their fans because of their involvement in the European Super League.

The last thing they would want is to get more stick from their supporters because they cannot keep a good prospect.

They have convinced Folarin Balogun to finally sign a new contract with them and they will be confident that they can get Taylor-Hart on a new deal as well.

Arteta has shown that he can trust youth team players that have shown enough promise and that will hopefully convince him to stay.