Arsenal feel “really hungry and we want more.” Arteta feeling positive ahead of new season

Our Gunners are looking to build on the progress they made last season, finishing 2nd, just 2 points behind league winners Manchester City. Head coach Mikel Arteta has highlighted a crucial but often overlooked aspect of the Arsenal rebuild since he took charge.
Speaking to the Arsenal media team, the Spanish coach mentioned that the changes at the club extend beyond just the men’s team. He’s really proud of the complete transformation he’s brought to the club’s atmosphere and mindset, bringing along the women’s team and the academy teams on this journey. Interestingly, he also mentions that the transformation has improved the mentality of every part of the club including the fans.
Arteta revealed. “For sure and we’ve done it across the club – in every department, not only on the football side or the men’s first team, but when you look at our academy and women’s performances and men’s first team, the environment that we have created and our supporters, it’s different. It’s a different hunger and it’s a different look.
“We’re really showing our teeth because we want to win and we know that if we want to achieve that in a consistent way and put the club in the position that we want, that’s going to be key.
“First of all, it’s about believing, we have to believe that we are good enough to do it and I feel that belief, and the club is really hungry and we want more.”
Everything starts with the mind, and Arsenal’s shift in mentality has undoubtedly played a crucial role in their return to the top of the Premier League. After failing to secure the league title, Arteta and the team will be excited to close that gap and make a strong push for the title in the new season. We’re looking forward to some outstanding contributions from our team next season. With their determination and hunger, we have high hopes for a successful ending to the 2024–25 season.
Taking in Arteta’s comments, it seems like Arsenal might finally be able to turn their mental strength into actual success on the pitch in the 2024–25 season.
If Arteta can add just another few percent to our belief again in the new season I am sure we will be going all the way this time.
Sam P
Believing and a strong mind will help but to win games and titles you need quality players and we don’t have enough. With extra games to play in C L we need a bigger and better squad. A minimum of 8 different teams to play before the knockout stage means more travelling and that will be tiring. I would like us to try and play with a back 3 and have a stronger midfield, 3 players which wouldn’t break the bank would be Joao Gomes, Mikel Merino, and Baris Yilmaz. The latter would be very shrewd, Turkey is a huge country with a huge population which are football fanatics. Yilmaz is probably their highest profile player, imagine the merchandise value of a prospective millions of Turks buying Arsenal shirts with his name on. He’s a great player and would cover for Saka. A midfield of Rice and Gomes behind Odegaard and Merino with Calafiori, Gabriel, and Saliba at the back. I think this could work, and we could easily revert to a back 4 if required. What do you think?.
Well, it’s unto the pre season preparations now and of course rapid transfer moves.
Rapid? Do you know when the window opened?
Well Mikel, I think everyone wants more.
Hungry is good. It’s an appetite Lord Arsene had lost. This next four weeks will be about making the right decisions on how to get to where you want and need to be.
That loss of appetite was certainly the media narrative on Lord Arsene. Was it true?
From a fans point of view it felt like that at the time. From 2005 to the end we dreamt of the revival to come but it never happened and some of Mr Wegner’s sound bites to the fans were prey much telling us that a top four finish was as good as it gets.
A matter or perspective I suppose. While wanting to win another league title, I never had the feeling that Arsene was not doing everything possible to build the best club possible and succeed in every match or had “lost the plot” (another proposal from the media).
As you said, it’s a matter of perdpecty. Some beautiful football, some humiliating defeats and a lot of treading water while Chelmski, Fergi and even Leicester took the glory.
The problem that the league placings over the past two seasons have given Arteta/Arsenal is that the only improvement that they can make is to win the PL in 2024-45.
Finishing second again would be seen as the football equivalent of treading water (three second places in a row, good of course but …) and anything less than second would be a backwards step.
Given the money spent over the past four or five seasons along with the money likely to be spent this summer I think only silverware in 2024-25 will suffice.
That’s the spirit.Vamos!
I don’t think Arteta will win EPL without players like Giroud and Pernambucano