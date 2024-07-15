Arsenal feel “really hungry and we want more.” Arteta feeling positive ahead of new season

Our Gunners are looking to build on the progress they made last season, finishing 2nd, just 2 points behind league winners Manchester City. Head coach Mikel Arteta has highlighted a crucial but often overlooked aspect of the Arsenal rebuild since he took charge.

Speaking to the Arsenal media team, the Spanish coach mentioned that the changes at the club extend beyond just the men’s team. He’s really proud of the complete transformation he’s brought to the club’s atmosphere and mindset, bringing along the women’s team and the academy teams on this journey. Interestingly, he also mentions that the transformation has improved the mentality of every part of the club including the fans.

Arteta revealed. “For sure and we’ve done it across the club – in every department, not only on the football side or the men’s first team, but when you look at our academy and women’s performances and men’s first team, the environment that we have created and our supporters, it’s different. It’s a different hunger and it’s a different look.

“We’re really showing our teeth because we want to win and we know that if we want to achieve that in a consistent way and put the club in the position that we want, that’s going to be key.

“First of all, it’s about believing, we have to believe that we are good enough to do it and I feel that belief, and the club is really hungry and we want more.”

Everything starts with the mind, and Arsenal’s shift in mentality has undoubtedly played a crucial role in their return to the top of the Premier League. After failing to secure the league title, Arteta and the team will be excited to close that gap and make a strong push for the title in the new season. We’re looking forward to some outstanding contributions from our team next season. With their determination and hunger, we have high hopes for a successful ending to the 2024–25 season.

Taking in Arteta’s comments, it seems like Arsenal might finally be able to turn their mental strength into actual success on the pitch in the 2024–25 season.

If Arteta can add just another few percent to our belief again in the new season I am sure we will be going all the way this time.

Sam P

