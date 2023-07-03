Arsenal feels Southampton teenager is over-priced at £45million

Arsenal’s interest in Southampton’s young talent Romeo Lavia remains strong, with the possibility of adding him to their squad before the closure of the current transfer window. Lavia, a talented Belgian midfielder, showcased his skills last season despite Southampton’s relegation struggles.

Lavia has emerged as one of Southampton’s most valuable players, attracting interest from several clubs eager to secure his services before the transfer window shuts. Arsenal is among the interested parties, but the stumbling block lies in Southampton’s valuation of the player, which stands between £45-50 million.

While Arsenal has made significant investments in players like Kai Havertz and soon Declan Rice, journalist Ryan Taylor suggests that they consider Lavia to be overpriced at his current value. The Gunners are hesitant to meet Southampton’s asking price, adding an element of uncertainty to the potential transfer.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“As for Lavia, from what I understand, Arsenal are reluctant to meet the £45million valuation set by Southampton. And at the same time, the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea and there has been talk of United but I don’t know much on United’s interest.

“But I definitely know that Chelsea and Liverpool are interested and what they’ve told the player representatives is that if the asking price is lower that they would be potentially ready to sort of formalise their interest.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

These clubs want us to pay a lot of money for their players as soon as they know how much we have spent on Havertz and Rice.

Lavia is a top talent and at 19, he has so much more to offer, so we might have to spend the cash or turn our attention to another target.

