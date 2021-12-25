Arsenal festive fixtures – how well will they do? 

Arsenal has three key matches in this festive period that would likely define how we enter 2022.
The Gunners should face Norwich, Wolves and Manchester City between now and the new year.
This first half of the season has been topsy-turvy for our team, but finishing 2021 inside the top four is not a bad way to end the year.
The job is not done yet, and the matches against Norwich, Wolves and City are important fixtures to get more points on the board.
Norwich is having a bad campaign and they are one of the favourites to get relegated despite their change of managers recently.
Arsenal beat them 1-0 in the reverse of this fixture and we have become a better team since then.
We should get all the points from this fixture.
Wolves are tricky opponents and they have become one of the hardest clubs to score against in this campaign.
In their last two matches, they have conceded just 2 goals, even though they have faced Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.
But these are the teams we should beat if we want a top-four finish and a narrow win from this match would do.
We face City on New Year’s day and that game gives us the chance to avenge our loss in the reverse fixture.
However, City is the best team in England now and a draw should be enough.
We should earn at least seven points from these fixtures to enter the second half of the season with confidence.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Norwich is the easiest game but it is away and we only won 1-0 at home. However anything less than 3 points would be a disappointment.
Wolves tough but I expect us to win at home.
The 5-0 at the Etihad should be in the distant past but City are in the title hunt and might have a little too much class for us.
So I say two wins and a home loss a draw v City a bonus. Which would leave us still in 4th place after 21 games.
A great effort.
Covid postponements may delay things.
Any news on the Carabao semis yet?
Agreed, six points from those three matches are enough to build our confidence for next year
We are at the top of our campaign in wanting to play in Europe. Now we need just to be more confident, concise, less reckless and less nervous. Come 1st Jan, our nerves should be strong as by then we played them, our players know whats their role. We can reach the top four, without having to worry about those below us.
this is my predictions: we will win against Norwich(maybe) and if we are lucky we will get a draw against wolves and a loss against man city
Arsenal can win 11 – 12 games in the second half of the season……top 6 is target….won’t except anything less…….!
We are likely to get all six points from the games against wolves and Norwich.
ManCity will beat us as usual. Even though we have the players that can get us at least a draw against ManCity, Arteta factor will affect our performance.
Arteta is notorious for poor games against bigger teams.
He got good results against the top teams early on but it seems like they’ve figured him out. Needs to change the approach for big games