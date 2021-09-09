Arsenal finalize work permit issues to include Tomiyasu in squad for Norwich

Takehiro Tomiyasu is in line to make his Arsenal debut after the club secured his work permit in time to register him to play against Norwich.

The defender joined from Bologna on Deadline Day before travelling to join up with his international camp, but returned for his first day in north London today, and the Gunners managed to wrap up his work permit in time to beat the deadline to register him to play on Saturday.

Tomiyasu also enjoyed his first training session with his new club today, and could well be in line to make his first start in our famous red and white come the weekend.

✅ First training session

✅ Media duties

✅ Work permit A good day for Takehiro Tomiyasu as he settles into life at Arsenal 💪🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/IFPKVcYxdw — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 9, 2021

Mikel Arteta has hinted that he could be set to change the formation, so it remains unknown which position the Japan international could find himself playing even if he does get the nod, with the 22 year-old capable of playing anywhere across the back.

The Spaniard will be fielding what he believes is his best side this weekend regardless, with no allowances to be made given our terrible start to the season thus far.

What formation do you expect we will see come Saturday?

Patrick