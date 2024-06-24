Arsenal finally confirm signing of Estonia’s Karl Hein but do we still need a replacement for Ramsdale?

Arsenal have confirmed that 22-year-old goalkeeper Karl Hein has signed a new contract with the club. The Estonia international, who was due to become a free agent at the end of June, has committed his future to the Gunners despite limited game time up until now.

Hein served as Mikel Arteta’s third-choice keeper behind David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale during the 2023-24 season. His only senior appearance for Arsenal came in a 3-1 EFL Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2022-23 campaign. In the 2023-24 season, he played exclusively at the Under-21 level. Despite this, Hein is Estonia’s first-choice goalkeeper, boasting 30 caps for his national team.

Arsenal’s goalkeeping options are set to be thin this summer, with five keepers, including Arthur Okonkwo, being released. This situation has made Hein’s retention crucial as the team prepares for pre-season while waiting for Raya and Ramsdale to return from international duty. It could be that Arsenal are covering their backs in case Ramsdale leaves and we have trouble bringing in a suitable replacement, but every club needs three keepers to cover for injuries or suspensions and Hein certainly has enough experience now at his age.

Sporting director Edu praised Hein , saying. “We’re very happy that Karl will continue his development as an Arsenal player. He’s an exciting prospect and a popular member of the squad. We look forward to seeing him progress to the next stage of his career,”

Hein joined Arsenal’s academy from Nomme United in 2018 and was on the bench for the team’s 2023-24 Champions League campaign, where they reached the quarter-finals. While he needs more senior experience, possibly through another loan spell but it’s more likely he will stay and train alongside David Raya in my opinion,

This new deal offers Hein the opportunity to further develop his skills and gain more playing time, providing vital depth to the squad as Arsenal navigates the upcoming season.

I am really hoping he progresses to become Arsenal’s first choice one day, just like Emi Martinez did.

Jack Anderson

