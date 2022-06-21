Arsenal have announced the singing of Fabio Vieira on their Twitter today, a day after the Premier League’s official website seemingly leaked the deal.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with this signing over the past week or two, and appear to have wrapped the deal up quickly with Fabio becoming the second confirmed signature of the current window following Marquinhos arrival from Santos.

Ready to get started 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zu7iIoA9eJ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 21, 2022

The youngster will wear the 21 jersey this season, as declared in his announcement video, in which he claims he couldn’t be prouder to have joined such a great club.

Bem-vindo, Fabio ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 21, 2022

If he can bring his form from Porto this season into our side we will have landed a bargain this summer, but he will have to fight for a role in our side with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard in competition for his favoured AM role.

Nonetheless, we look to be building a strong squad of options for various roles this summer, and I’m certainly going to be watching him closely in pre-season to see what he can bring us going into the new campaign.

Patrick