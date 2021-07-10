Arsenal finally confirm the signing of Nuno Tavares – First of many?

Arsenal have finally announced their first senior signing of the summer, with the confirmation on the official Arsenal website that Nuno Tavares is now a Gunner.

The Gunners Technical director Edu said: “Nuno is a talented young player who was wanted by a number of clubs across Europe. He will provide strong back-up in the left-back position. We look forward to him growing and developing with us and becoming an important member of the first-team squad.”

So Edu has confirmed that Nuno will start off as a backup to Kieran Tierney, but with the Scotsman’s tendency towards being injury prone, Tavares could get a lot more game time that he expects.

The player himself has admitted that he had dreams about playing for us, and also praised Edu and Arteta for making him feel wanted. He said on Arsenal.com: “When I finished the season my agent told me that Arsenal were interested in me. In the first instance I was very happy and after this I dreamed about it, and [spoke about it] with my mum. I was so excited to be here, and now I’m here I’m so happy.

“Mikel and Edu helped me so much. They speak with me every time, and call me and I feel people want me here. I like that because I need this power and I’m so grateful for this.”

Welcome to The Arsenal, Nuno Tavares 👋 pic.twitter.com/379qyLXrxG — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 10, 2021

So we are off!

Now we hope to see the same with Lokonga later this week, and Ben White as soon as the Euros is over. And then after that, who would you like next, Locatelli? Or Ruben Neves?