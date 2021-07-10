Arsenal finally confirm the signing of Nuno Tavares – First of many?

Arsenal have finally announced their first senior signing of the summer, with the confirmation on the official Arsenal website that Nuno Tavares is now a Gunner.
The Gunners Technical director Edu said: “Nuno is a talented young player who was wanted by a number of clubs across Europe. He will provide strong back-up in the left-back position. We look forward to him growing and developing with us and becoming an important member of the first-team squad.”
So Edu has confirmed that Nuno will start off as a backup to Kieran Tierney, but with the Scotsman’s tendency towards being injury prone, Tavares could get a lot more game time that he expects.
The player himself has admitted that he had dreams about playing for us, and also praised Edu and Arteta for making him feel wanted. He said on Arsenal.com: “When I finished the season my agent told me that Arsenal were interested in me. In the first instance I was very happy and after this I dreamed about it, and [spoke about it] with my mum. I was so excited to be here, and now I’m here I’m so happy.
“Mikel and Edu helped me so much. They speak with me every time, and call me and I feel people want me here. I like that because I need this power and I’m so grateful for this.”
Welcome to The Arsenal, Nuno Tavares 👋 pic.twitter.com/379qyLXrxG
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 10, 2021
So we are off!
Now we hope to see the same with Lokonga later this week, and Ben White as soon as the Euros is over. And then after that, who would you like next, Locatelli? Or Ruben Neves?
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
Hopefully he can challenge Tierney. My wish list:
– Dusan Vlahovic or Odsonne Edouard
– Matheus Pereira, Antonin Barak or Thomas Lemar
– Fabian Ruiz Pena, Teun Koopmeiners, Maximilian Arnold or Eduardo Camavinga
GAI you sure about koopmeiner as he look like xhaka 2.0. He is slow to cover ground, but he looks faster than xhaka in and out of possesion.
He could be a flop if he plays in EPL, but his stats look good last season
Xhaka at Arsenal is as important as Henderson for Liverpool. He was just a victim of our previous managers’ tactics
Congrats boy, welcome to arsenal world…..
He seems to be very happy to be with us. We need such players who would love to play for us. Welcome aboard Nuno.
Very underwhelming signing, but only because he will be a back up. 100% needed nevertheless.
Hopefully he can step up quickly because KT will miss 10-20 matches every year..
If we are to lose Xhaka and we need DLP to replace him, Koopmeiners or Neves would be great (given that Neves wouldn’t cost anything over £30m).
If we want a tough tackling DM, then my wishlist would include Camavinga, Bou Kamara or Bissouma.
And then we need creativity!!
I’m so impressed by his English level! Seems like a good kid. Good business for the club and I look forward to getting a look at him during pre-season.
In a way, Travares just confirmed ESR is not going anywhere with his interview …. “you have a good project, “ young people”..it is good for me and we will learn together”. Welcome to the family. You have my 100% support.
No one mourning about him being our first signing? So disappointed
dont do that joe
😂😂😂😂😂
facts, joe. I was expecting a lot of doom and gloom about the signing. Back up leftback was needed, Rowe not hoing anywhere. What will they complain about now? Just wondering!
What I’m enjoying about this window is the club is aiming to fix problems we actually have rather than problems the fans say we have. Respect
Welcome to the Arsenal Nuno. Now don’t accept to be just a backup you have to try and push Tierney out of the first 11. That will bring the best out of both.
It doesn’t look right revealing a new player with away kit.
When are they going to release the new home kit? Not impressed with this year kits based on leaks and the one already revealed. Adidas shot themselves in the foot by their first perfect kits.
At last we have a player. He is young and my guess is, may end being played in different positions. From the little I have seen he will need to get really disciplined for the PL, but he looks, strong, skillful and fast, let’s hope he can adapt to the PL. Lets hope that the signings start coming in now to get into pre-season mode, and ready for the start of some tough matches. We need a TOP midfield general.
Welcome Nuno
Welcome to the home of football!!