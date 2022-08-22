Arsenal finally expected to table offer for midfielder target this week

Arsenal have continually been linked with the potential signing of Leicester’s Youri Tielemans this summer, and we could finally see some movement on the matter.

The Gunners are claimed to started talks with his contingent earlier in the year, but are yet to table an offer for his signature.

Tielemans was dropped from the starting line-up for the Foxes over the weekend with his boss Brendan Rodgers claiming some of his players are in the wrong place mentally, and it looks increasingly likely that he will in fact leave the King Power.

The Express reports that we are finally set to launch our bid for his signature this week, although it remains to be seen if we will lowball Leicester’s asking price or not given the situation.

We may be in the belief that we are in a strong position to land him for free if we wait for his contract to expire next summer, which may make us reluctant to pay over the odds, but a reasonable £25 Million should suit all parties.

Do you think we have always intended to play hardball with Leicester over the price?

Patrick

