Arsenal finally expected to table offer for midfielder target this week

Arsenal have continually been linked with the potential signing of Leicester’s Youri Tielemans this summer, and we could finally see some movement on the matter.
The Gunners are claimed to started talks with his contingent earlier in the year, but are yet to table an offer for his signature.
Tielemans was dropped from the starting line-up for the Foxes over the weekend with his boss Brendan Rodgers claiming some of his players are in the wrong place mentally, and it looks increasingly likely that he will in fact leave the King Power.
The Express reports that we are finally set to launch our bid for his signature this week, although it remains to be seen if we will lowball Leicester’s asking price or not given the situation.
We may be in the belief that we are in a strong position to land him for free if we wait for his contract to expire next summer, which may make us reluctant to pay over the odds, but a reasonable £25 Million should suit all parties.
Do you think we have always intended to play hardball with Leicester over the price?
Patrick
Arteta talks about Jesus, Odegaard, Saliba and the League table after Bournemouth win.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
arsenal are impressing me, teliesman on my mind
It seems strange to wait so long, so if this is really happening presumably it’s either due to playing hardball or waiting for Leicester to find a replacement.
And if there’s really been no movement until now then Leicester would struggle to find a replacement in 2 weeks? It seems unlikely that they have someone lined up just in case there’s a bid because the club selling to Leicester also need to have a plan to replace their player.
So maybe… we don’t want him at all. He just doesn’t seem to fit any known needs in the current squad, depending how Vieira works out.
That’s why, up to now, I’ve seen this as just media rumourmill stuff, we’ll see soon enough.
* less than 2 weeks. 11 days of the window left including today and the weekend.
And yes, I know Edu takes calls all day and all night from all over the world.
If we bid for him late, even if it matches their valuation, they will reject it as there may not be time to get a replacement. So I say that we should go in for him quicker than just “this week” if we’re serious about his signature. Pointless to say though, but I still wish we had signed Bissouma as Partey is gradually becoming a medical doctor and Tielemans is not known for his defensive contribution but for his goals and assists
not convinced this ona gonna happen. i think this deal is dead and we’d only take him on a free.
My only worry is, by signing him, do we have Partey adequately covered when unfit? Elneney is just average and Lokonga doesn’t seem fit in his role.
All our present joy is because Partey is fit. When he is absent as it often happens. our midfield becomes shaky and we concede many goals and start losing matches.
I wish this momentum could continue for at least 10 matches wnile our strongest opponents are still struggling to settle down.
Can I make a theory, I think the late biding for Youri is likely to be base on the mystery winger Arsenal are looking at, trying to make sure we have enough for both players,
News flying around says we have been negotiating for Neto of Wolves for over a month now (if news flying around is to be believed ) so if true then the price of the winger may likely be holding up Youri bid