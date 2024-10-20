Arsenal finally get a red card that we actually deserved

The last two red cards were contentious but we should have no complaints about this one.

After a fairly long period without club football, gooners would have expected a better result and performance than what the Gunners served up at the Vitality on Saturday evening, indeed the Cherries suffered us our first loss away from home in 2024 thanks to second half goals from Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert. These goals came after the sending off of William Saliba after just 30 minutes.

Arsenal were playing poorly even before the dismissal with our play being disjointed akin to the performance we put in against Atalanta a few weeks ago. With that said though we would have still fancied our chances of getting something from the game if not for the very clumsy challenge by Saliba.

His dismissal meant that this is now the third player we have seen get sent off for us this season which is the most in the PL. With the last two, Gooners were understandably frustrated with the refereeing decisions that saw Rice and Trossard get sent off, but with this one there should be no complaints because of how blatant the foul was and, as the last man, he was rightfully punished. I’ve seen some gooners argue that White or Raya would have had it covered but the sad reality was that neither would had a better chance of stopping Evanilson than Saliba himself.

We would have had a better chance of winning that game if he had let the striker go through on goal and besides Raya might have had it covered, but instead we were made to pay this time by a rare mistake from the Frenchman. The Gunners will not have time to lick their wounds as a trip to Shakhtar awaits on Tuesday and we will be hoping to get back to winning ways that night.

Do you think Saliba’s red card warranted or not?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…