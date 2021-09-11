Arsenal finally get the first win on the board despite nervy performance

Arsenal finally got themselves their first points of the season at home to Norwich, lifting themselves off the foot of the table.
The Gunners started the match brightly, although you could feel that our players were lacking in some confidence.
Our first chance came to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but goalkeeper Tim Krul just got enough on the ball to deny his effort, while the Canaries continued to play attacking football.
Despite our opponents playing open, we struggled to carve out that many clearcut chances, but when Kieran Tierney dispossessed Norwich inside our half and spotted a huge gap upfield, his long ball was perfect for Auba to run in behind the defence and claim it, but just as you are expecting him to do his trademark ‘cut to the right and place it into the far corner’, he snatches at a long-distance effort…
We went into the break knowing we should really have been ahead, but also knowing we were going to get more opportunities in the remainder of the 90.
Our main outlet in the second-half was all coming through Pepe down the right, but even he seems to be lacking some sharpness as he struggles to find that final ball or pass which would open it up for his team-mates.
Just after the hourmark Arteta opted to make the double-change, with Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey coming off the bench, and it wasn’t long after that we finally saw the deadlock broken.
Nicolas Pepe received the ball down the far right, and he manages to work his way to the edge of the box before his effort strikes the far post, and he and Krul pounce on the bouncing ball before it somehow manages to work itself to Auba inside the six-yard box to poke home into an empty goal.
Pepe had another of big chances where he should probably have done better with by not actually shooting himself, but the result ended up being the right one finally, and we are finally back to winning ways in the division.
Patrick
Close relegation battle
3 points. Up 4 places. We will only get better. Top 7 after 6 more games
Struggling a 1-0 win at home against worst team after us.
We will be relegation candidates this season.
Stop moaning. We beat a team 6-0 just two matches ago. We can win the champions League in two years time (according to Odegaard and Willian). So be very optimistic
#DontQuoteMeAnywhere
All the people predicting 5-0 scoreline 😂
I’m just happy with a win.
That was another very hard watch. Very very lucky with the goal, 3 points but not much else to say we have turned a corner. Two teams at the bottom of the league and not much between them to be honest. Long long season ahead, the football we are playing has no identity at all. A massive improvement needed from here on. Thought Pepe was good and ESR when he came on.
Let’s be patient @Reggie. The defence was pretty solid. It’s too early to say how things will be. We have to see the Burnley, Spurs and Brighton games first before we get a clear picture of the state of the team.
LOL. Very lucky on the goal but Pepe looked solid? He hit the two posts from clear position … Maybe we wouldn’t have needed luck if he hit the damn door at least once from all his tries and especially on the goal.
Not much between the two teams? 7 shots on target and 12 off vs 1 and 3?
Pal, you need to take off your dark shade glasses and look a bit more realistic. If your favorite Pepe and if Auba were more clinical this could have easily been 2 or 3 to 0 for us. Honestly the only missing thing today was the final shot.
Not to mention Smith Row.
Pepe is a bit of a luxury player IMO, he has got talent but at what cost to the team, offensively. He is too loose with the ball and still passes the ball back to often. Attack the space man !! Then players can put through balls into that space, there defenders will then fall back creating more space for the midfield. Sambi looks fantastic odegarrd works he’s socks off (which is good for a creative player)
AMN done nothing wrong today, but I don’t think he adds anything more than Eleney which as been said lots of times..
But I’m well happy with the win,
I dont think Pepe has a good game but His first shot was with a defender un front of him. Not Quiet simple ir clear chance, if u ve played once u should know. The second one Is a rebound In a disputed ball
It’s looks like it’s gonna be a slog of a season as always.
Not impressed whatsoever.
Tomiyasu look solid from what I saw for the time he was on.
shame, if we drew Arteta might be sacked.
Partey and esr did the difference against our direct Rivals in the relegation battle. Yesterday i read that we have the 8th most expensive squad in WORLD football…this Is unaccaptable, arteta can just ask for More Time having that assets AND giving us this level of performances
Direct rivals in relegation battle? Are we that bad a team?
Sarcasm friend. (I hope so).
We’ve upgraded. Newfound rivals are Watford, Wolves and Southampton… At least for the time being.
I wanted a solid defensive display and 3 points. Got both. The goal was flukey but it is what it is!! Hope we go on a good run.
To be sincere, Auba has lost it and he shouldn’t be starting matches. I’ve said it countless times that signing him to a new contract was a big mistake and lastly, MA is not the man to take us forward.
I agree 100%. Better Laca, and MA has no clue what he is doing. Give this team to the Norwich manager and he will give us better results than MA.
Guys, it is a win. Let us celebrate it. 3points is all that matters.
No need complaining about the performance. Krul made 3 saves that could have been a goal. Let us be optimistic a d relax on the negativity for now. We move to the next game
Goal! Clean sheet! Win! I am a happy bunny lol.
I thought we were decent, but again as I feared not prepared enough. Everyone was bad infront of goal and we needed a lucky goal to win. Defense was great! Gabi and Rolls Royce could be a great partnership if they can scale their performances up.
ESR too unlucky, either always hits the post or his shots get saved… rest I missed out. But yeah a win finally! Weekend sorted!
COYG!
i’m glad because we had 3 points on the table and not excited with the performance of the team and we were celebrating the win like we won the the game against a top 4 side, at home against a relegation team of this season, scored a lucky one that’s not gonna happen in every game. poor finishing from all the players especially odegard this guy dont know how to shoot and poor first touches inside the box we need goals from midfielders lokong atleast trying others not taking any chance to shoot even tomiyasu go for it, that left flank was dead with saka’s laziness
I’ll take the win and the entertainment value from the match. I also like what I see with our new signings, especially the commanding GK. On the contrary, it’s not wise to see this match like a crystal ball of things to come in the coming games.
Arteta deserves a new contract
The positive is that we won. Performance can and could be better. Happy for the 3 points.
Finally a win. The defense did great finally. Now the pressure is on our wingers Pepe and Saka and also Odegaard and Smith-Rowe to deliver as well. I thought Maitland-Niles was going to play the game of his life given that he wanted badly to play in midfield but he was a disappointment. Lets see Lokonga and Partey partnership next game. The attacking players really need to stop being wasteful and step up big time.
I think Arteta will switch from the double pivot to a single pivot. I am assuming Arteta has finally figured out his permanent starting XI.
Ramsdale
Tomi White Gabi Tierney
Odegaard Partey
Pepe ESR Saka
Auba
I feel for Sambi but I think this will work. Only concern is our conversion ratio (almost 30 shots to get a goal is alarming). Saka might need a rest.
Happy with the 3 points, let the team gel together.
Great to get the first points on the board but it is going to be one hell of a long season ,the football being played is so dire I nearly switched off at about 65 mins .
Looks like Martinelli is going to struggle to get game time again this season which is a big shame .
Positives -both ramsdale and tomi (MOTM)looked good
Negatives -Odegaard
Any onwards and upwards also I’m Happy we have finally started the season 3 weeks after the other 19 teams .
Hi Dan. From what I’ve seen of GM over the past few months, with the exception of one cameo Brazil sub appearance he has been poor, and I wouldn’t play him either. If possible he tries TOO hard. The enthusiasm is great but he’s too uptight to play well. He’s still a kid and it’s been showing.
Disagree about Odegaard although I can see why you are saying that. If any of the several excellent through balls he played had not been wasted by our profligate Auba and Pepe perhaps he’d have got better reviews.
I thought Saka was played too deep but was also below par, which without ESR means much of our fizz was missing today. Again proved those two are critical for us.
Look, we won, Auba scored, clean sheet aswel.
Look at the positives for god sake, all of you lot doom and gloom people.
TT18 – considering he had 1 training session, looks very promising at RB, I like the look of this guy, pretty fast aswel, can use both feet, not really sure which one is his strong foot.
Sambi – was assured in possession, a few iffy moments here and there but again, looks good and the more game time he can get the better.
MO10 – looked sharper than last game out, I just wish he didnt have to take that extra touch as he can slow our attack down, but he was positive and worked really hard in the press and tracking back.
Ramsdale – I must say i like him, he moves the ball faster than Leno, better with his feet, gave teh defence confidence, he didnt have much to do in the game but when he was called upon, done very well, nice bit of composure to skin a pressing striker.
BW4 – played some nice passes, a nice chip ball for TT in the first half was sublime, was pretty solid, a few nice blocks and i thought that He and Gabriel did well in their 1st game together.
Overall it wasnt the best of games, but as you can imagine, there was alot of pressure on the team to win.
and sometimes, like this you just dont get that rub of the green to turn things around.
On another day that could have been 5-0, we created enough to win comfortably
and there was also Williams, who had a great game tbh for Norwich.
Now we have the win, its about getting this team to sync and being consistent
I very much agree with most of your observations.
Well said Val. Agree with every word.
points earned but worrying times ahead. pretty quiet day on the website as well. think arsenal are really getting to some folks 😆
Mixed reaction. Win was priority but scrappy and nervous. Auba and Pepe are infuriating. We miss chance after chance with those two. Defence looked good though despite pressure invited through some awful control and passing. Hope Ramsdale keeps his place. AMN was good in CM, let down only by those usual lapses and numerous overhit through balls, but at least he tried to go forward. Anyone criticising Odegaard just look back at the several through balls wasted by the forwards as usual.
Lets hope the win calms us down because that was really scrappy. But we must remember most of this team have never played together before, so it could have been worse. My ongoing concern is the inability of Pepe and Auba to finish quite easy chances.
Bare min in the result. Looking at the xG 2.17 vs 0.56 was an expected performance. Not great not bad or lucky either. On to Burnley. Obviously nobody is going to be getting excited until we’ve put a decent run of games together.
Not much to say on that game apart from solid debut from Tomiyasu, he looks a very good player! AMN needs to step it up if he’s to become a regular. Anyway 3 points and onto next week.
Lokonga is a good buy, ramsdale is descent and will get better. Ode really worked hard.. A descent game and hope this springboards the team to a good run. Good luck to the team.
IMO, between Edu, Vinai and Arteta ,
Arteta should be made the scape goat,
Our football has no style, no definition, the likes of Ødegaard should be made to come off the bench, Lokonga, Aubameyang, needs to play harder, Smith-Rowe needs to be more decisive, take more shots, saka really needs to shake off and pick up from whatever is happening,
Pepe obviously is our best scorer, he’s so precise when he aims the post, I wish Arteta would play him behind Lacazette with Smith-Rowe and saka on both flanks,
Tomiyasu has got the kind of energy we need, it would really be nice to see Tierney and Tavares play together.