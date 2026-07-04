Arsenal finally hires a replacement for Per Mertesacker

Arsenal have appointed Pascal De Maesschalck as their new academy director, replacing Per Mertesacker, according to Sky Sports. The move brings a change in leadership at the club’s youth development structure following Mertesacker’s long spell in the role. He had overseen the academy since 2018 after retiring as a player.

During his tenure, the academy produced several players who progressed into the first team, including Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly. The system at Hale End Academy became increasingly recognised for its pathway to senior football, with development structured to support long-term progression. The development model has been widely regarded as a key part of Arsenal’s long-term sporting strategy.

Arsenal academy leadership change

Although some criticism was directed at the timing of academy opportunities, Mikel Arteta continued to integrate young players into the senior squad, working alongside the development structure overseen by Mertesacker to support gradual progression into first-team football.

Arsenal’s Hale End setup has remained one of the strongest in the country, with continued emphasis on technical development and readiness for senior competition, ensuring a steady pipeline of talent into the first-team environment over recent seasons. This consistency has helped bridge the gap between youth and senior football within the club structure.

Appointment of Pascal De Maesschalck

De Maesschalck arrives from Strasbourg, where he previously served as technical director, and has also gained experience at AS Monaco and Club Brugge, building a reputation for strong player development structures and strategic academy planning.

His appointment is seen as a move to strengthen Arsenal’s youth development pathway further, with confidence that his experience will enhance the academy structure and continue producing players capable of contributing to the first team in the coming years. It also reflects Arsenal’s continued commitment to investing in internal talent pathways rather than relying solely on external recruitment for squad depth overall.