Arsenal finally officially confirm that Willian is a Gunner

So, it has finally come to pass that Arsenal are announcing that the Brazilian Willian has signed on the dotted line and is now confirmed as an Arsenal player in a three year deal.

It has been the worst-kept secret for some time now, and it would appear that Mikel Arteta is very happy about his arrival. “I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us,” Mikel Arteta said on Arsenal.com. “We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and] he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions. He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs. I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come.”

It is certain that our new technical director Edu has had a hand in bringing so many of his fellow Beazilians to the club, and he said about the 32 year-old: “I know him very well, since a long time ago because we’ve been working together for the Brazilian national team and of course I was following him because he played for another club. He has a lot of fantastic attributes as a person, as a football player of course, his character. I’m 100 per cent sure that everybody in the dressing room, the fans, myself and Mikel will enjoy having Willian in our side.“

We have only just had an article from Konstantin discussing how much Willian will earn over his three years at the Emirates, and we all certainly hope that he lives up to the hype and fully deserves his take-home pay.

But, for now, all we can do is welcome Willian to Arsenal and wish him the very best for the next few years…