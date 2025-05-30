Arsenal finally offload attacker following a series of loan spells

Marquinhos is no longer an Arsenal player, as the club has agreed to sell the winger to Cruzeiro permanently. The Brazilian joined Arsenal in 2022 from São Paulo with high expectations, particularly following the success of fellow countryman Gabriel Martinelli. However, his time at the Emirates has come to an end with few highlights and limited progress.

The 22-year-old was once seen as a promising addition to the squad, but he failed to make a significant impact during his time in North London. Despite early hope that he would become a key figure for the team, Marquinhos never reached the level required to consistently contribute in the Premier League.

A Career That Failed to Take Off

Much of Marquinhos’ development took place away from the Emirates, as Arsenal opted to send him on a series of loan spells in an attempt to gain him experience and exposure. Unfortunately, his performances during those periods in Europe were underwhelming, and he struggled to establish himself at any of the clubs he joined temporarily.

Last year, the club sent him back to Brazil with Fluminense, though a permanent deal did not materialise. More recently, he joined Cruzeiro on loan, and after a brief spell, the decision has now been made to make the move permanent.

Arsenal Shift Focus to More Proven Talent

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have now finalised the sale, with Marquinhos signing a contract with Cruzeiro that runs until 2028. This officially ends his time with the Gunners, closing a chapter that began with promise but ultimately delivered little in terms of contribution.

Arsenal are now expected to focus their recruitment efforts on players who are capable of performing at a higher standard. The club continue to target individuals who are better prepared for European competition, particularly those with the tactical and physical readiness to handle the demands of top-tier football.

Marquinhos’ departure reflects a broader shift in Arsenal’s approach to player development and squad building. With ambitions to challenge for major trophies, there is now a clear emphasis on investing in talent that is ready to deliver results at the highest level.

