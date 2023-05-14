Arsenal finally opens talks with rival for in-demand player

Arsenal has taken the first steps towards landing Declan Rice at the end of this season as they open talks with West Ham over his signature.

The Gunners have made Rice their number-one summer target as the Englishman nears the end of his time at the London Stadium.

West Ham knows they will be powerless to stop him from leaving them and are now prepared to offload the midfield star in the summer.

Football Transfers claims Arsenal and the Hammers have started talks over his transfer and both clubs hope to find an agreement as soon as possible.

Rice has several suitors already and it will be challenging for the Gunners to win the race for his signature, but they believe they can convince him to pick them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice will be one of the finest players available on the market when the transfer window reopens.

If we are serious about our interest in the England international, we must insist on finding a quick agreement with West Ham for his signature.

If it gets to the summer before we become serious, we will likely miss out on his signature to another suitor who acted faster.

Hopefully, he will prefer to join us instead of the other sides looking to lure him away from London.