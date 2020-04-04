Arsenal finally pay the release clause of their second choice goalie after ten years

After ten years of agreeing to pay and a five month struggle, Arsenal has finally paid the £440,000 they owe Independiente as part of the deal that saw Emiliano Martinez move to the Emirates 10 years ago.

The Argentinian has spent his time at the club struggling to become Arsenal’s first choice.

However, after his stunning performances on loan at Reading last season, he has become Arsenal’s second choice this campaign.

A report from Sun Sport claims that the Gunners agreed to pay a total fee of £1.35 million for the then-teenage star with the final sum coming after a number of appearances for the Arsenal first team.

Martinez reportedly fulfilled that part of the agreement last year but Arsenal continued to delay the payments.

The report also claims that Arsenal was hesitant about paying the remaining fee because they felt his appearances in the Europa League shouldn’t count towards appearances for them this season.

The issues have now been resolved and the Argentine can focus on developing himself further.

He is currently Mikel Arteta’s go-to man for Cup games although his season may have been ended as Arsenal has only the FA Cup as the other competition to compete for at the moment.