Arsenal finally reaches an agreement to add Timber to their squad

According to reports, Arsenal and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jurrien Timber, following negotiations that were initially hindered by a discrepancy in the player’s valuation.

With the aim of strengthening their squad, Arsenal is poised to have a highly successful summer transfer window, with three new additions on the horizon.

After their close title challenge last season, Arsenal is actively bolstering their team, having already secured the signings of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta.

As reported by The Sun, Arsenal has now verbally agreed with Ajax to bring in Jurrien Timber during this transfer window.

Timber, a versatile defender, is highly sought-after in Europe, and Arteta has been eager to add him to Arsenal’s ranks since the opening of the transfer window.

While initial negotiations between the clubs proved challenging, the situation has reportedly changed, with Arsenal said to have agreed to an initial fee of £36m, which could potentially rise to £40m.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber is a top defender and is still just 22, making this one of the best pieces of business we have done in this window.

What a time to be an Arsenal fan and we can feel more confident that we can successfully challenge for the league title next season.

Sick of transfer news ??? Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…