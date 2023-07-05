Arsenal finally secures the signature of record-breaking player

Arsenal has successfully secured Ethan Nwaneri on a new contract, triumphing over competition from Chelsea and Manchester City, who also expressed interest in acquiring the young talent.

Nwaneri achieved the Premier League record for the youngest appearance when he featured for Arsenal last season. He continues to make significant strides within the Arsenal youth team, impressing scouts during the short time since his senior debut.

Arsenal views Nwaneri as one of their own, with hopes that he will follow in the footsteps of notable players like Jack Wilshere and Bukayo Saka by breaking into the senior team. This belief motivated the club to secure his future and witness his progress within their ranks.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Nwaneri is one of 13 Arsenal youngsters who have signed scholarship deals. He has committed to a two-year contract, and Arsenal anticipates offering him a professional contract when he reaches the age of 17.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nwaneri is one of our most impressive prospects and there is no way we could have allowed him to leave.

Kudos to Edu and his team for ensuring they secured the future of one of the best teenagers in the country and we now expect him to make serious progress before he signs a professional contract with us.

