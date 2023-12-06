Arsenal finally sets an asking price for sought after defender

Arsenal has received significant interest in Jakub Kiwior, despite the club asserting that he is not available for transfer. The Polish defender joined Arsenal at the beginning of the year but has struggled to secure a regular spot in the squad, currently sitting behind the injured Jurrien Timber in the pecking order at the Emirates.

Serie A clubs, including AC Milan and Napoli, are reportedly keen on bringing him back to Italy, capitalising on his limited playing time at Arsenal. Despite the Gunners insisting that Kiwior is not for sale, the persistent interest from potential suitors has prompted the club to set an asking price for his signature.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Arsenal values Kiwior at a minimum of 25 million euros, reflecting the amount they paid to acquire him. This suggests that while the club may be reluctant to part ways with the player, they are open to considering offers that meet their valuation.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior may not play many games for us, but he is one of our important squad players.

We need that backup option for the days we would not have our top players.

We also need to rest some of our key men in some games and the likes of Kiwior will be a good option to field.

We can sell him in the summer when we have signed a good replacement for him.

