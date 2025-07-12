Arsenal finally welcome key defender back after long injury layoff

Brazilian international Gabriel Magalhães has returned to first-team training ahead of the pre-season tour of Asia, in what will come as a huge boost to Arsenal’s preparations for the new campaign.

The Gunners are currently in Spain for warm weather training before their pre-season schedule begins in full later this month. They are expected to jet off to Singapore on the 19th of July, where they will kick off their pre-season fixtures against AC Milan on the 23rd of July.

While a number of big names are yet to return to training, Fabio Vieira and Ethan Nwaneri being prime examples, having been granted extended holidays after featuring well beyond the end of the regular campaign, one player’s return has delighted the club and supporters alike.

Gabriel returns following April injury

On Thursday night, 11th of July, Gabriel took to Instagram to express his delight at returning to first-team training. The Brazilian wrote, “Happy to be back!! Let’s go!!” alongside a couple of pictures from the day’s training session. His post came just one day before the squad travelled to Spain for a week-long training camp in La Manga.

Gabriel has returned after suffering a serious hamstring injury in April, during the first half of a Premier League match against Fulham. The injury required surgery and ruled him out for the rest of the season, including Arsenal’s run to the Champions League semi-final. Gooners feared the worst at the time, but Jakub Kiwior stepped up well, even against strong opposition.

Still, the return of Gabriel is a huge lift for Mikel Arteta as the squad prepares for what is expected to be a defining season.

Arsenal still working on Saliba’s future

Gabriel recently signed a new contract extension, committing his long-term future to the club. The next task for Arsenal will be to tie down his defensive partner, William Saliba. The Frenchman is reportedly stalling on negotiations amid heavy interest from Real Madrid.

With two years remaining on his current deal, Arsenal are keen to secure his future and protect his value, while also fending off interest from Europe’s elite clubs.

Happy for the return if Gabriel Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…