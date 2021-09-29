Arsenal find out how long key man will be out injured

Arsenal will be without Granit Xhaka for the next three months after consultation over his Sunday injury confirmed it was a significant one.

The midfielder had suffered the injury just before Tottenham scored their only goal of the game in the 3-1 win.

He was seen with braces on his legs yesterday, which made some Arsenal fans fear he would be out for long.

The club has now confirmed that he suffered serious damage to his medial knee ligament.

Consultation with a specialist confirmed he wouldn’t need to undergo surgery, but he will start his rehab now and is set to miss at least three months of action.

The midfielder has the support of everyone at the club and they will look to get him back to full fitness as soon as possible.

The club statement read: ‘Further to injuring his right knee during Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, assessments and scans have confirmed that Granit Xhaka suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament.

‘A specialist consultation took place in London on Tuesday evening which has determined that Granit does not require surgery.

‘Granit’s recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months.

‘Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Granit to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.’

In his absence, the Gunners will hope a midfield partnership between Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga will continue to help them win as many matches as possible before the Switzerland captain returns.