Arsenal find out their fate for the Europa League after late heroics

The draw for the UEFA Europa League is currently taking place in Nyon in Switzerland, and Arsenal’s new opponents for March have been confirmed.
The Gunners assured their place in the draw thanks to some heroics yesterday, needing two late goals in the final 30 minutes of play to deny Benfica, which they did.
Aubameyang gets much of the credit for his two goals, but it was the amazing ability and vision shown by Bukayo Saka which created both of those two goals, and I can’t get over that fact.
We now join our rivals with a clean slate just like the rest of the teams, and now have just four more opponents to overcome to become Europa League champions.
There was no restrictions to which teams could face each other for the first time in this year’s edition, meaning that clubs could face a team they already had from their groups, or play against teams from their own nation also, which added extra excitement to the draw, especially with the potential of a North London derby being possible.
Arsenal’s win over Benfica got a special mention in the build up with Aubameyang’s late goal getting a mention, along with Molde’s impressive performance to eliminate Hoffenheim in the same stage, and Olympiacos’s late winner to send PSV out at the round of 32 was also amongst those highlighted.
It wasn’t the longest draw, especially without the club’s delegations being allowed to be present due to the current world climate, while Hakan Yakin was given the task of helping out with the draw.
Draw in full: (as drawn so far)
Ajax v Young Boys
Dynamo Kyiv v Villareal
Roma v Shakhtar
Olympiacos v Arsenal
Dynamo Zagreb v Spurs
Man United v AC Milan
Slavia Prague v Rangers
Granada v Molde
The teams drawn on the left will play the first leg at home on March 11, with the concluding leg on March 18.
Are you happy with our new opponents?
Patrick
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Wonder if Papa will play?
Declan
Of course Papa will play and score a bullet header against us while also fouling Saka to gift us a penalty! lol
On a serious note, it is a favourable draw imo.
Can we play at home or do both legs have to be in Greece?
Our home game will be at the emirates
I doubt we’ll know until the week before as countries’ policies are changing from day to day. It looks like things are being relaxed in the UK starting from March though so fingers crossed.
Revenge!
Spurs always lucky
Open door 2 progress except another Arteta’s blunder surfaces, else I will say Olympiacos is gonna get it hot.
Keeping Partey fit for the remainder of the season will be key to what we achieve come end of the season.
Boy we look like scared school children without Partey
The game last night against benfica proved further that he is our most valuable player.
Get revenge on olympiacus and we through to the last 8
Wish Milan knocks out United.
Arsenal to progress,spurs to crash out