Arsenal find out timetable for summer transfer window with a twist

The Premier League has announced that the 10-week summer transfer window will take place between July and October, with an additional window in which English clubs will be able to make deals between themselves.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will likely be entering the market with a few targets in mind, as he looks to fill the holes in his squad, while there is speculation surrounding a number of big names including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi and Hector Bellerin currently.

It remains to be seen whether the club will manage to persuade PEA to extend his stay in North London, and a failure to do so may well begin a string of moves in the market, beginning with his sale.

The window will officially open on July 27 (once FIFA agrees to the proposal put forward by the FA), the day after the last scheduled league fixtures for the current campaign, and will stay open until October 5. Transfers will still be allowed to happen within the country however, although Premier League clubs will not be allowed to do deals with each other during this extended period, only with lower league sides.

This season was the first year that all transfers were done before the beginning of the campaign, with only changes made in January allowed to be added to the squad, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic delaying the end to the current season, that plan has had to be scrapped for the coming campaign.

Will Arsenal be able to get the majority of their signings arranged before the new season starts? Will the new boss be keen to get his full squad ready prior to kick-off or will the club use the full window to try and get the best value possible?

Patrick