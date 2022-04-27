Arsenal finds a beneficial solution to offloading defender

Pablo Mari is doing well on loan at Udinese and he probably has to remain there after failing to get enough playing time at Arsenal.

The defender left the Emirates temporarily in the last transfer window and he has been so good that Udinese wants to keep him.

The Italians might struggle to pay his asking price, which could scupper their efforts to sign him permanently.

However, Arsenal likes one of their players and that interest could make it easier for them to sign Mari.

Il Messaggero Veneto claims The Gunners have a strong interest in Nahuel Molina and they could move for him in the summer.

The right-back has had an impressive campaign and Arsenal considers him a good cover for Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The report claims the Gunners are prepared to add Mari as a part of their offer for the Argentinian, which will represent a win-win for both clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari is a good defender, but we need a better player for his role at the Emirates.

His impressive form at Udinese shows they are at his level, and it would be smart to use him to sign Molina.

However, Udinese might still want a lot of money besides the Spanish defender. It remains unclear how much both clubs will agree on the value of the Arsenal man.